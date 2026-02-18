SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 379,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 121,329 shares.The stock last traded at $32.3860 and had previously closed at $32.36.
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.
About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF
SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.
