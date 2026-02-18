Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 and last traded at GBX 69, with a volume of 126417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.68.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens. Internationally, Tortilla operates in the Middle East, with 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through an exclusive franchise partnership.

The Group was founded in 2007 by Brandon Stephens, originally from California who, upon his arrival in London in 2003, found it difficult to satisfy his desire for quality burritos and tacos.

