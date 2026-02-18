J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.5135, with a volume of 36786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.
Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.
