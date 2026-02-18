Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,035,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 350,304 shares.The stock last traded at $7.0770 and had previously closed at $7.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global provider of security analytics solutions that was spun off from NICE Ltd. in early 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company delivers specialized software and services designed to help government agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators process and analyze large volumes of data for intelligence and investigative purposes.

The company’s core offerings include advanced analytics platforms that aggregate and visualize structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as communications metadata, open-source intelligence and sensor feeds.

