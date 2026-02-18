Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 43.17%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 2.5%
COKE traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.29. 443,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,469. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $170.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.
Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This Company is Built to Monetize Today. Flexible for What Comes Next.
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.