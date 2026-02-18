IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.1499 and last traded at $46.1450, with a volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of IPSEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered IPSEN to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74.

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company’s oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

