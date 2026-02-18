BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$53.42 and last traded at C$53.42, with a volume of 2210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.11.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.98.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Company Profile

BMO US Dividend ETF seeks to provide exposure to a yield weighted portfolio of U.S. dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for longterm capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in yield weighted portfolio of US dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for long term capital appreciation.

