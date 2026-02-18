Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.44 and last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 77622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.52.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.