Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Issues Earnings Results

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Zacks reports. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Invitation Home updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-1.980 EPS.
Shares of INVH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 7,363,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.
Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.
Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.
