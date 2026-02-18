Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Issues Earnings Results

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Zacks reports. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Invitation Home updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-1.980 EPS.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 7,363,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Invitation Home by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,407 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,937,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

