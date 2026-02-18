Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.570-3.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.550-10.160 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.79. The company had a trading volume of 470,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,475. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $149.83 and a fifty-two week high of $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.81.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

