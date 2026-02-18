Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,439. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LILA. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 230.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

