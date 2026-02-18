CRH (NYSE:CRH) Announces Earnings Results

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68), FiscalAI reports. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. CRH updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.600-6.050 EPS.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.25. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in CRH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

