Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

More Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $140.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $146.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $615.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.