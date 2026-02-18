First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $15.07 Million Investment in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,000. Markel Group comprises about 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $288,361,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $2,085.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,014.33.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,100.00.

In related news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total value of $2,818,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,927,036.16. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

