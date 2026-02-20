TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $111.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $130.00 price objective on TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

NYSE TFII opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $127.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 912,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 441,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,862,000 after buying an additional 88,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 427,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,582,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

