JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 229,266 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $308,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $330 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling sizable upside versus recent levels and giving the stock institutional momentum.

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $326 and maintained an outperform view — another vote of confidence from sell‑side analysts.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed EPS above consensus ($4.07 vs. $3.95) and management set FY2026 EPS guidance (17.55–18.25), which supports earnings momentum and helped lift sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and screener writeups from Zacks highlight both momentum and value characteristics for LH, attracting style‑specific buyers.

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus sits around "Moderate Buy," reinforcing broad analyst support.

Neutral Sentiment: Labcorp's push into an Alzheimer's blood test and a senior neurology hire sparked a valuation debate — the move could drive long‑term growth if clinical/commercial milestones are met, but timing and commercialization risks mean near‑term impact is uncertain.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and roundups (Globe & Mail, MSN) describe mixed analyst views — useful for context but not immediately market‑moving.

Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in slightly below consensus and management noted volume headwinds, which keeps some investors cautious about near‑term top‑line growth.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $1,499,535.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,838,602.34. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,948.44. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.75.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $282.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

