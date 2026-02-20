Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$182.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$183.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$199.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$193.42.

TSE:BMO opened at C$196.75 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.31 and a twelve month high of C$198.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$186.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$177.06. The firm has a market cap of C$139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

