iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on iA Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$188.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$192.00 to C$189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$176.14.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$149.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$173.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$162.86. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$115.21 and a 1 year high of C$182.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total transaction of C$525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,762,500. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting iA Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting iA Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities kept a “buy” rating on IAG despite trimming its price target from C$192 to C$189, signaling continued analyst conviction and leaving material upside relative to the current share price. TD Securities note

TD Securities kept a “buy” rating on IAG despite trimming its price target from C$192 to C$189, signaling continued analyst conviction and leaving material upside relative to the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial lowered its price target from C$190 to C$181 and moved to a “sector perform” rating — a less bullish stance but still implying upside versus today’s level. National Bank note

National Bank Financial lowered its price target from C$190 to C$181 and moved to a “sector perform” rating — a less bullish stance but still implying upside versus today’s level. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target from C$188 to C$174 and earlier downgraded IAG from “outperform” to “hold” — a clear negative signal that likely weighs on near‑term sentiment. Scotiabank note

Scotiabank trimmed its price target from C$188 to C$174 and earlier downgraded IAG from “outperform” to “hold” — a clear negative signal that likely weighs on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets cut its target from C$185 to C$175, another downward revision that contributes to selling pressure among investors focused on analyst guidance. BMO note

BMO Capital Markets cut its target from C$185 to C$175, another downward revision that contributes to selling pressure among investors focused on analyst guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results and commentary: iA reported C$3.10 EPS and C$3.23 billion of revenue, but media coverage and the company’s disclosures point to a drop in net income and strategy shifts as the firm deploys capital — this earnings mix and the “deployment spree” narrative are key drivers of the weaker share action. InsuranceBusiness article Company press release

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.