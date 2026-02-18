May Hill Capital LLC Sells 24,240 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

