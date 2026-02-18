Liquidia Corporation $LQDA Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,001 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 281.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Liquidia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $791,345.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,730.69. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $28,655.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 211,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,188.85. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 216,820 shares of company stock worth $8,102,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

