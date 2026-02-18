Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,848 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

