CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,025 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Kevin Mcculloch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,685,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,408. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 24,907 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $176,341.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,705,346 shares in the company, valued at $19,153,849.68. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,120. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 0.52. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company’s flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

