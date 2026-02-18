CenterBook Partners LP Invests $8.65 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,663,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,486,000 after buying an additional 91,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 761,191 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2%

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

