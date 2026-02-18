Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of ATRC traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 162,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,172.12. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $192,640.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,377.42. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,166 shares of company stock worth $676,378. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in AtriCure by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 1,818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company’s solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

