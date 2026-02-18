Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 3,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,852. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

