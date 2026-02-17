OAKMONT Corp Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

OAKMONT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,470 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 4.5% of OAKMONT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OAKMONT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 755,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,790,653. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.74.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

