SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.45 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE SXC opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.98. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SXC. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 319.4% during the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

