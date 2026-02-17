Marsh (NYSE:MRSH) versus Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Critical Comparison

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) and Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health In Tech and Marsh”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health In Tech $30.72 million 2.00 $1.71 million $0.03 36.00 Marsh $26.98 billion 3.15 $4.16 billion $8.43 20.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marsh has higher revenue and earnings than Health In Tech. Marsh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health In Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.0% of Marsh shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.7% of Health In Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Marsh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Health In Tech and Marsh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health In Tech N/A N/A N/A Marsh 15.42% 31.60% 8.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Health In Tech and Marsh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health In Tech 1 0 0 1 2.50 Marsh 0 6 1 1 2.38

Health In Tech presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. Marsh has a consensus price target of $207.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Health In Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Health In Tech is more favorable than Marsh.

Risk & Volatility

Health In Tech has a beta of 8.53, suggesting that its stock price is 753% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marsh beats Health In Tech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

About Marsh

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

