Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.30 to $6.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

ESRT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

Featured Articles

