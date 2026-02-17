Logitech International S.A. $LOGI Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Logitech International worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 73.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

