Lindsay Reed Acquires 1,153,846 Shares of Minbos Resources (ASX:MNB) Stock

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Reed bought 1,153,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00.

Minbos Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Minbos Resources alerts:

Minbos Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Minbos Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for phosphate and ammonia deposits. It focuses on the development of the Capanda Green Ammonia Project and the Cabinda Phosphate Project in Angola and middle Africa. Minbos Resources Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Minbos Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minbos Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.