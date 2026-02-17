Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 55,286 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 69,056 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 316,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA CLIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 121,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $100.47.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.
About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
