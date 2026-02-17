Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 55,286 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 69,056 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 316,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA CLIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 121,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $100.47.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,509,000.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

