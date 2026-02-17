Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZS. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.82.

Zscaler stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 692,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,438. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.03, a P/E/G ratio of 362.29 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $162.87 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average is $262.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $475,489.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,148 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,801.36. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $762,398.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,522.02. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 593,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,500,000 after buying an additional 110,776 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

