Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.74 and last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 34435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

About Athabasca Oil

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

