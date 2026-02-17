AI Companions (AIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $69.10 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One AI Companions token can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AI Companions has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. AI Companions has a total market cap of $69.10 million and $1.40 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.08 or 0.98793059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Companions Token Profile

AI Companions launched on September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official message board is medium.com/@aicompanions. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.06941426 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,380,338.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Companions using one of the exchanges listed above.

