Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.50 and last traded at $212.2470, with a volume of 65087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.72.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Welltower’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

