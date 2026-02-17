UXLINK (UXLINK) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One UXLINK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. UXLINK has a market cap of $4.11 million and $919.47 thousand worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.08 or 0.98793059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s genesis date was July 17th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,226,924 tokens. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/uxlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UXLINK is blog.uxlink.io. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 786,226,924 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.00529354 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $909,638.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

