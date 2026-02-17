Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.01 and last traded at $72.1570, with a volume of 183828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,452.55. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.