Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.93 and last traded at $179.7890, with a volume of 25921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.13 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 877 shares in the company, valued at $150,098.55. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

