Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $66.7390, with a volume of 280707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after buying an additional 14,715,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $655,142,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,175,000 after buying an additional 10,049,691 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,065,000 after buying an additional 3,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,143 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

