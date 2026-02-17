MXC (MXC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $1.88 thousand worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 3,157,876,844 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,860,148 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.com. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 3,157,535,531.51000012. The last known price of MXC is 0.0008841 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $891.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

