Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.8350, with a volume of 2045867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Key Stories Impacting Kennedy-Wilson

Here are the key news stories impacting Kennedy-Wilson this week:

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,724,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,251,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after buying an additional 1,255,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.