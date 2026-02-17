Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,588 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 10,412 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. 10,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,365. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.30. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $7.273 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $29.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Industrial Select Sector index. The fund provides 3X leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US industrial companies. DUSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.