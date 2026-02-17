GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.06 and last traded at $191.99, with a volume of 2976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $295,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,454.80. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 364.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

