Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Rises By 28.7%

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,930 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 17,038 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DBEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 1,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,331. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.49. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

