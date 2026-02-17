St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $70.3360, with a volume of 3552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, St. Joe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.3%

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 87,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $5,745,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,165,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,970,722.24. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 173,500 shares of company stock worth $11,136,531 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 152.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in St. Joe by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

Further Reading

