Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $53.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Portland General Electric traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $53.3030, with a volume of 67088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Positive Sentiment: Announced agreement to buy PacifiCorp’s Washington state generation, transmission and utility operations for $1.9 billion — expands service territory, adds generation (wind and gas) and distribution assets and was described as a 1.4x estimated 2026 rate‑base purchase multiple; company is partnering with Manulife on the deal which may limit near‑term cash strain. PacifiCorp to Sell Washington Service Area to Portland General Electric

Announced agreement to buy PacifiCorp’s Washington state generation, transmission and utility operations for $1.9 billion — expands service territory, adds generation (wind and gas) and distribution assets and was described as a 1.4x estimated 2026 rate‑base purchase multiple; company is partnering with Manulife on the deal which may limit near‑term cash strain. Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share (annualized ~3.9% yield), supporting income investors and signaling management confidence in cash flow. (Press release/filings referenced in company materials.)

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share (annualized ~3.9% yield), supporting income investors and signaling management confidence in cash flow. (Press release/filings referenced in company materials.) Neutral Sentiment: Updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $3.33–$3.53, which is roughly in line but slightly below the Street consensus (~$3.38). Company also affirmed long‑term 5–7% EPS growth — guidance reduces uncertainty but the slight shortfall tempers the reaction.

Updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $3.33–$3.53, which is roughly in line but slightly below the Street consensus (~$3.38). Company also affirmed long‑term 5–7% EPS growth — guidance reduces uncertainty but the slight shortfall tempers the reaction. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates — reported $0.47 vs Zacks/consensus around $0.66–$0.72, a sizeable shortfall that drove near‑term downward pressure. Management cited weather and other factors that reduced fourth‑quarter results. Portland General Electric (POR) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates

Q4 EPS missed estimates — reported $0.47 vs Zacks/consensus around $0.66–$0.72, a sizeable shortfall that drove near‑term downward pressure. Management cited weather and other factors that reduced fourth‑quarter results. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing operational/cost items (including a reported data‑center cost dispute and potential dividend trade‑offs) add uncertainty to near‑term margins and cash allocation decisions. Portland General Faces Data Center Cost Dispute And Dividend Trade Offs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Portland General Electric this week:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Portland General Electric by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.63%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

