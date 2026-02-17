Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,856 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 168,892 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,398.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,398.6 days.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of GLAPF stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glanbia currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition group headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland, with roots tracing back to the merger of Avonmore and Waterford agricultural cooperatives in 1997. The company is organized around two main divisions: Performance Nutrition, which focuses on sports and lifestyle-forward consumer products, and Glanbia Nutritionals, which supplies nutritional ingredients and custom formulation services to food, beverage and pharmaceutical customers.

Under its Performance Nutrition arm, Glanbia markets well-known brands of protein powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and wellness-focused consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.