Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

TSLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 792,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.70. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 37.99%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

