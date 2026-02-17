Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Green Brick Partners worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 112,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 117,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.99. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $80.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

